Reddit Hates Costco's Multipack Chicken Breasts. Here's Why
You don't see a lot of criticism of Costco these days. The wholesale warehouse chain has an almost cult following of nearly 137 million members who pay $65 or $130 annually for the privilege of visiting one of Costco's 905 locations worldwide. It's known for its highly discounted Kirkland Signature brand that offers everything from paper towels to frozen meatballs to diapers and Prosecco. And, of course, who can forget about the Costco food court with its famous $1.50 hot dog and drink combo.
But for some Costco shoppers — including these opinionated Redditors — there's one food item at Costco that you should consider avoiding. Some complain about the pad Thai. Others mention the toilet paper and 12-pack of hot sauces. Overwhelmingly, though, the one item that kept getting mentioned on the thread was the chicken breasts.
Some of the adjectives to describe the chicken breasts were "stringy and slimy," "woody," "poor quality," and, bluntly, "sh***y." But if you're a Costco member, don't fret. The wholesaler has plenty of other chicken products that are more highly thought of. And even with the chicken breasts, you can prepare it in certain ways to make it, well, less "sh***y."
Alternative options to chicken breasts at Costco
Even though Reddit isn't a big fan of Costco's chicken breast, all is not lost. You have plenty of other options. The breasts tend to be overly large, so you might consider poking holes in them with a fork and letting them sit in a salt brine to tenderize and add flavor. You can also place them in a sealed Ziploc bag and beat them with a meat pallet to make them thinner and easier to cook through.
If you've given up on the chicken breasts at Costco altogether, their boneless and bone-in chicken thighs receive a lot more positive feedback from Redditors. The famous Costco rotisserie chicken is usually a hit, and the West End Cuisine grilled Mediterranean-style chicken skewers also receive high praise. Finally, don't forget about the famous Costco food court chicken bake. Even though its quality might have diminished in recent years, the chicken bake is still a pretty good bargain at only $3.99.
Costco has a lot going for it, obviously. After all, Costco's members spend, on average, more than $100 per visit. Even with all its success, you might want to pass on some of its food products. And according to some members, chicken breasts are a hard pass.