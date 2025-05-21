Reddit Hates Costco's Multipack Chicken Breasts. Here's Why

You don't see a lot of criticism of Costco these days. The wholesale warehouse chain has an almost cult following of nearly 137 million members who pay $65 or $130 annually for the privilege of visiting one of Costco's 905 locations worldwide. It's known for its highly discounted Kirkland Signature brand that offers everything from paper towels to frozen meatballs to diapers and Prosecco. And, of course, who can forget about the Costco food court with its famous $1.50 hot dog and drink combo.

But for some Costco shoppers — including these opinionated Redditors — there's one food item at Costco that you should consider avoiding. Some complain about the pad Thai. Others mention the toilet paper and 12-pack of hot sauces. Overwhelmingly, though, the one item that kept getting mentioned on the thread was the chicken breasts.

Some of the adjectives to describe the chicken breasts were "stringy and slimy," "woody," "poor quality," and, bluntly, "sh***y." But if you're a Costco member, don't fret. The wholesaler has plenty of other chicken products that are more highly thought of. And even with the chicken breasts, you can prepare it in certain ways to make it, well, less "sh***y."