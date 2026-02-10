'Yuck' Is All Costco Shoppers Have To Say About This Disappointing Soup

We've said it before: Costco does a lot of things right. The warehouse club retailer's fanatic following is proof of that — with more than 145 million cardholders and 81 million paid members worldwide as of 2025. When the chain puts its mind to making something in-house through its Kirkland brand, the results are usually pretty good.

That said, not everything Costco carries is a winner. One example is the Boulder Organic Chicken Wild Rice Soup, which sells for around $12 to $15 for a two-pack, each at 24-ounces. While Boulder Organic is not an exclusive Costco brand, Costco has carried several of Boulder Organic's soups, including the aforementioned Chicken Wild Rice Soup and Chicken Green Chili Soup. With Costco having so many popular brands and food items, it's hard to imagine one item not being held to those same standards. But, if you're to believe the reviews, this Chicken Wild Rice Soup is a hard pass.

Costco customers don't mind sharing their opinion of this soup on the Costco website. "Not sure how this product got past Costco buyers," wrote reviewer Deb K. "Beyond bland, completely tasteless, and very little chicken. I didn't even finish one serving and threw the rest away, as well as the second tub." DavidKC kept it simple and concise, "The worst. Zero chicken. Never again."