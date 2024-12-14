The Absolute Best Steep Time For Cold Brew, According To An Expert

For the days where work seems endless, a cold brew is the proper drink to fuel a busy day. Costing around $5 to $6 at your favorite coffee shop, buying this elixir daily is not the most sustainable option for your wallet. The solution is easy: Save money by making this rocket-fuel coffee at home. Trust us — the process is super simple. But there are a few cold brew mistakes to be aware of before you begin, such as the steep time.

To understand what the best steep time for cold brew is, Chowhound spoke exclusively to an expert, Taylor Young, an ACS certified Chemist and the Quality Director at Copper Moon Coffee. Young claims that "the optimal steep time is 12 to 18 hours at room temperature or in the refrigerator." This is a pretty generous window of time, so you'll find it difficult to ruin cold brew.

If you've attempted homemade cold brew but the mixture didn't taste quite like the coffee shop version, the steep time was likely a factor. Young shares that this window of time is important because too short a steep time results in weak, sour coffee, while too long a steep makes a bitter, muddy brew. By managing the steep time correctly, cold brew coffee leaves bitter and acidic components behind, while still having a smooth, full-bodied flavor and a higher caffeine level than the average cup.