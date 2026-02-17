You'll Never Catch Giada De Laurentiis Eating This Tropical Fruit

Magnetic food personality Giada De Laurentiis makes you feel like you can churn out her sun-kissed Italian dishes with just the gentlest nudge. Everything she attempts appears effortless, down to plating her pasta in a gentle and aesthetically pleasing nest. While she encourages home cooks to embrace ingredients and use them in varied ways, there is one ingredient she just can't get behind, and that is coconut.

Despite the song indicating otherwise, there is no putting the lime in the coconut for Giada De Laurentiis. In an interview with The Feast on Bravo online, De Laurentiis shared "I don't eat coconut. I don't like anything with coconut. Not [coconut] water. Just no coconut — at all. In anything." De Laurentiis is not the only Food Network chef who is averse to a particular ingredient: Rachael Ray famously dislikes mayonnaise and will avoid it at all costs.