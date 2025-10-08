The Genius Way Giada De Laurentiis Plates Her Pasta

A plate of pasta is one of those dishes that can be incredibly simple yet notably sophisticated at the same time. More often than not, just a handful of basic ingredients can deliver a restaurant-quality result, like a three-ingredient aglio e olio recipe that puts an unexpectedly elevated flair on an otherwise humble weeknight dinner. From chef-approved secrets to level up simple pasta dishes to tips from The Pasta Queen herself when shopping for store-bought pasta, there's no reason why your quick and easy pasta dinner should be anything short of enjoyable. That said, if you're looking to add to your arsenal of pasta hacks that will make your dish look and feel a bit more gourmet, who better than Italian chef and author Giada De Laurentiis to spill the beans on her savvy tricks?

The way pasta is served is an easy way to make even the simplest pasta recipe taste more expensive. As the adage goes, "you eat with your eyes first," so how the food is presented plays a significant role in the overall culinary experience of the dish. If you're particularly a fan of longer pasta shapes, the likes of spaghetti, bucatini, angel hair, and so on, and would like to serve them as eye-catching nests as opposed to a mound on a plate, De Laurentiis recommends reaching for a carving fork and large spoon for effortless serving. Simply twirl the long pasta noodles with the carving fork, using the spoon as a guide to get a sizable serving, and place the pasta on the serving plate, again, using the spoon to carefully loosen the noodles from the fork to form a tall, nest-like tower of pasta.