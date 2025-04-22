The 4-Ingredient Coconut Cake That Deserves A Spot On Your Dessert Table

A delicate, perfectly moist, and fluffy cake with the sweet, tropical notes of coconut made with just four simple ingredients certainly sounds too good to be true. But what if we told you that you could bake this scrumptious confection without any animal-derived dairy or eggs? Gear up to be inspired to whip up a decadent coconut cake that is a guaranteed stunner for the eyes and taste buds. Upon your first bite, you probably won't even believe it's a vegan-friendly dessert! All you need is full-fat canned coconut milk, self-rising flour, sugar, and finely shredded, unsweetened coconut. If you don't have self-rising flour on hand, save yourself a trip to the store and make your own with all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt.

To make this four-ingredient coconut cake, start by whisking the canned coconut milk to a homogeneous consistency. It's essential to blend the coconut cream that may have separated in the can before stirring in the sugar. Finally, gently incorporate the self-rising flour and shredded coconut flakes until evenly combined and bake to perfection — it's that simple.

The full-fat coconut milk imparts a delightful flavor and acts as a fat source that adeptly binds all the components together to deliver the desired texture. The shredded coconut offers a subtle textural contrast unlike coconut flakes, which are larger and will stand out more prominently while slicing through the cake. The result is a bakery-worthy cake, with a texture that is remarkably similar to one made with dairy and eggs, and will have you eating even the tiniest crumbs from your plate.