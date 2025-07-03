You'll Never Catch Rachael Ray With This Store-Bought Condiment In Her Kitchen

If you were to take a guess over which condiment is one of the most divisive, chances are mayonnaise might come to mind. People seem to either love or hate its taste and appearance. You can put Rachael Ray in the second category. The chef has flat out said she'll never ever buy a jar of mayonnaise from the store. In an interview with EatingWell, Ray said, "I hate store-bought mayonnaise." However, that doesn't mean Ray is anti-mayo in all cases. "I will eat aioli or mayonnaise all day long if I make it or if I know the person who made it, but I do not want shelf-stable," she added.

Ray isn't the only celebrity who is disgusted by mayonnaise. Barack Obama is known to have a distaste for the stuff, as is late-night host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon actually hates it so much, it teeters into a phobia of the condiment. "That is the worst thing in the entire world. It reminds me of puss," Fallon has said about mayonnaise on "The Tonight Show." Rihanna also isn't a fan, posting on X, "I HATE mayo."