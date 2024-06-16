Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Pantry Staples

Giada De Laurentiis is known for embracing her Italian roots through one of the country's most notable attributes: food. Her passion for the cuisine of her heritage has driven her success thus far, from being a Food Network Star judge and Today correspondent, to a New York Times best-selling author and founder of her own restaurant. These achievements are accompanied by a reputation for providing easy-to-make, classic recipes that pay homage to the food she grew up on.

As a celebrity chef whose brand revolves around teaching a consistent rotation of simple recipes, it can only follow that her pantry is stocked with staple ingredients she can use in a variety of dishes. De Laurentiis has not been shy in pointing people toward her favorite groceries, encouraging them to try things from Calabrian chili paste to anchovy oil. Her recommendations are a mix of items you likely already use regularly to products you may have to step out of your comfort zone for. But each one deserves an everlasting spot in your kitchen, according to the cook herself.