The History Of Bacon Dates Back Thousands Of Years

Whether fried in a skillet and served with sunny-side-up eggs, turned into a rich jam, or enjoyed on its own as a crispy snack, bacon is undeniably tasty. There's actually a scientific reason bacon tastes good with everything: Its salt and fat content create a deep umami flavor that instantly triggers dopamine, the feel-good hormone linked to pleasure. But have you ever thought about who invented it? It turns out the fatty pork product is much older than most people realize.

Bacon is, by definition, pork that's been cured and smoked, typically with salt and nitrites to preserve it. But even uncured bacon isn't really uncured. Records suggest the earliest known form of bacon may have emerged about 1,500 B.C. in ancient China. Old texts show the Cantonese had a strong tradition of preparing lap yuk, also known as Chinese cured pork belly. Marinated with sugar, various spices and soy sauce, lap yuk was left hanging in the cool air to dry, providing a steady source of protein throughout harsh winters. Conquests and trade routes in the Middle East later helped bacon reach the Romans, who called it petaso.

Differing from the Chinese, ancient Romans developed their own curing methods. Petaso eventually became so popular it turned into a staple in Roman markets, where farmers traded it for labor and other valuable goods. During the Middle Ages, the Anglo-Saxons refined the curing process and introduced their own smoking techniques, which eventually inspired the bacon we have today.