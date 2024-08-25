Uncured Bacon Isn't Really Uncured. So What Is It?

Historically, when fresh meat was not readily available and refrigeration was not commonplace, curing was the primary method of preservation. Nowadays, cured meats have become dietary staples. The basic curing process uses salt to remove moisture from the meat, making it inhospitable for bacterial growth. However, most cured meats today also utilize sugar to neutralize the taste of the salt and feed desirable bacteria, as well as nitrites and nitrates to help kill bacteria, improve flavor, and color the meat.

Advertisement

Sodium nitrite is one of the most commonly used preservatives in cured meats. It reacts with the myoglobin protein in the cut to produce a reddish or pinkish color, which consumers tend to find more appealing than brown. It also inhibits the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism. Despite its benefits and widespread adoption, nitrite is extremely controversial as a food additive, as meats containing this chemical compound have been linked to cancer. The World Health Organization in 2015 classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogenic, meaning that evidence consistently shows that they cause the diseases, particularly colorectal types.

Though bacon may be cut from different parts of the pig depending on your locale, it's always made by salt-curing. There are two main types of the process: dry and wet. Dry curing involves rubbing the pork in curing salt, while wet curing involves injecting it with a brine. Most industrial bacon production today is done via the latter procedure, including that of "uncured bacon," which swaps out the synthetic sodium nitrite for a naturally occurring source like celery powder.

Advertisement