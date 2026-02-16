6 Iconic Pizzas Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri, the ubiquitous Food Network host who eats and talks at length about it for a living, is known for his signature show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," (affectionately called "Triple D" by fans), which casts him as the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown." Fieri jumps in a convertible and motors from one 'greasy spoon' dish to the next, spending time with the chefs as they make him a meal to eat.

Since 2006, Fieri has visited over 1500 restaurants and tasted countless dishes, including a figurative ton of pizzas. It's a given that not all of these are "off the hook," in Fieri-speak, but if they're really not good, they don't make it to air. On the other hand, Fieri has stumbled across some pizzas that are nothing short of iconic. There, I said it. These are pizza icons. And I don't throw that word around lightly.