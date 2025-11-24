Why Pizza And Beer Taste So Good Together According To Science

The only thing that's better than a cold beer after a long Friday is having a whole pizza right next to it. The crisp bitterness and gentle sweetness of beer paired with the tangy tomato sauce, the gooey, melty mozzarella cheese, and (if you're a meat lover) the fatty, spicy kick of the pepperoni, is just too perfect to resist. Hardly anyone would argue that pizza and beer aren't the ultimate combination, although beer isn't the only boozy beverage you should be pairing with pizza. A nice glass of sangiovese, nebbiolo, or cabernet Franc is a great match, too.

Still, if you've ever wondered why beer and pizza pair so well together, science may have the answer. Pizza and beer share an important ingredient, and that's yeast. That's why if you're out of yeast, you can use beer to make pizza dough instead. The yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) creates the beer's natural carbonation, which, in turn, helps cut through the pizza's heaviness and oiliness while refreshing your palate at the same time. In addition, the beer's maltiness perfectly complements the warm, toasty flavor of the pizza crust.

But that's only part of the story. According to a 2023 study, published in the journal Nutrients by a team of Romanian researchers, beer can help support a healthier gut microbiota and, in addition, improve your longterm digestive health. This is because beer contains enzymes, antioxidants, and prebiotic fibers that feed the good bacteria in your gut.