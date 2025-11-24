Why Pizza And Beer Taste So Good Together According To Science
The only thing that's better than a cold beer after a long Friday is having a whole pizza right next to it. The crisp bitterness and gentle sweetness of beer paired with the tangy tomato sauce, the gooey, melty mozzarella cheese, and (if you're a meat lover) the fatty, spicy kick of the pepperoni, is just too perfect to resist. Hardly anyone would argue that pizza and beer aren't the ultimate combination, although beer isn't the only boozy beverage you should be pairing with pizza. A nice glass of sangiovese, nebbiolo, or cabernet Franc is a great match, too.
Still, if you've ever wondered why beer and pizza pair so well together, science may have the answer. Pizza and beer share an important ingredient, and that's yeast. That's why if you're out of yeast, you can use beer to make pizza dough instead. The yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) creates the beer's natural carbonation, which, in turn, helps cut through the pizza's heaviness and oiliness while refreshing your palate at the same time. In addition, the beer's maltiness perfectly complements the warm, toasty flavor of the pizza crust.
But that's only part of the story. According to a 2023 study, published in the journal Nutrients by a team of Romanian researchers, beer can help support a healthier gut microbiota and, in addition, improve your longterm digestive health. This is because beer contains enzymes, antioxidants, and prebiotic fibers that feed the good bacteria in your gut.
Beer might have its perks, but moderation is key
While the Romanian researchers highlighted beer's positive effects on gut microbiota, they also emphasized that it should be consumed in moderation — especially when paired with pizza. They suggested swapping regular beer with low- or alcohol-free versions that offer the same carbonation without the actual side effects. That said, if you're not ready to skip alcohol entirely, make sure to check out the best low-alcohol-content beer options for a sober-curious lifestyle.
Enjoying beer in reasonable amounts, which is equivalent to not more than a drink per day for women and two for men according to the National Library of Medicine (it seems equality doesn't apply at the bar), can also help boost muscle activity and support the swallowing process. It can also support better glucose control and insulin sensitivity, help raise HDL (the "good") cholesterol and improve blood circulation.
But picking the right beer for your pizza will make all the difference in keeping your gut happy. For instance, a delicious, mouthwatering pepperoni pizza matches perfectly with a bold, hoppy IPA. This is because a bright, fruity IPA will beautifully balance the tomato sauce's acidity and spiciness, while reducing the pizza's overall saltiness and greasiness. Meanwhile, extra-cheesy pizzas, such as Quatro Formaggi, call for beers with bitter notes to tone down the richness. And when it comes to pineapple or bacon pizza, lagers and brown ales make the perfect match, as the bacon's saltiness will bring out the brown ale's caramel, nutty character.