Asparagus Takes On The Greatest Flavor When Using This Unexpected Seasoning

Asparagus is a nutritionally viable ingredient with a lot of potential — you just need to know how to unlock it. Speaking with Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer and NYT best-selling author of "Big Vegan Flavor," Chowhound got some insight about how to make the most of this grocery staple, and it's not what you may initially think. "I love seasoning asparagus with fresh garlic, lemon zest, and flaky sea salt for a classic but delicious flavor pairing." Most notably, she recommends "a sprinkle of dukkah."

If you've never heard of dukkah before, it happens to be an Egyptian blend of herbs and spices. Our expert goes on to say that "most varieties of dukkah contain sesame seeds and some form of nuts, which are lovely pairings for asparagus." This is because the textural variety between the soft cooked asparagus and crunchy spice seasoning does wonders for elevating a dish. Which Vora thinks, "can add a fun pop of indulgent textural contrast to vegetal asparagus."

Sprinkling this spice blend over top of your asparagus is one thing, but there are additional ways to aid in this ingredient's kick. This, in part, comes down to the cooking technique you plan to use before adding your spice blend. Our expert says, "after grilling, pan-frying, or roasting asparagus, you can simply sprinkle some dukkah on top." But you don't have to stop there. She notes that you could also "top your asparagus with a creamy sauce such as a yogurt sauce or aioli." That said, it is important to get to grips with when to use various types of asparagus in your different recipes before you hit the grocery store.