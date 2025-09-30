Guy Fieri Said This Pizza Was One Of The Top 3 Most Unique He's Ever Tried

Guy Fieri had a lot of best moments on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," driving across the country in his red Camaro, going to "Flavortown," and trying endless different dishes along the way. Some of the restaurants on "Triple D" are certainly worth visiting, like Kramarczuk's in Minneapolis, Minnesota, an Eastern European restaurant and deli for heart-warming pierogis, and Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans for some sandwich options like fried bologna. And some of the eateries Fieri visits are definitely more on the unique side, like Weights and Measures in Houston, Texas, where Fieri said he had one of the top three most unique pizzas of his career: roasted carrot pizza.

Now carrots on pizza, you say? It does sound unique. However, when you watch the Food Network video of it being made in the episode, it's easier to understand why it's so special. The restaurant hand-makes the pizza dough, for one, and then cooks it in a wood-burning pizza oven, so you can already imagine it's going to taste fire. But the ingredients like roasted carrots and the spices are probably what make it so special, Fieiri says in the episode.