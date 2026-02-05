Review: Come Hungry For Red Lobster's New Lobsterfest Menu Because You'll Want To Try It All
Lobsterfest is back again, and this year, Red Lobster has jam-packed its menu with new dishes and returning favorites to highlight its namesake in new and familiar ways. The Lobsterfest Duo returns to the menu after disappearing for nearly two decades, while the Lobsterfest Boil adds a new lobster-dominant variation to the existing selection of seafood boils, along with three new seasoning sauces. And the lobster fans who've tried (and loved) it all can get their lobster fix in a variety of ways with the Lobster Lover's Dream, a mix-and-match combo of two or three lobster favorites.
Lobsterfest has outlasted many of Red Lobster's more outrageous promotions, and now that I've had it for myself, it's easy to see why. I tried all three of the new Lobsterfest features, and though they were all better than expected, one in particular blew me away. Whether this is your first time celebrating Lobsterfest or you're a Red Lobster regular, there's something on the menu that's sure to tickle your fancy. Keep reading to find out which dishes are worth the hype and which couldn't make the cut.
Methodology
I rushed over to my neighborhood Red Lobster and ordered all three of the new Lobsterfest feasts — the Lobster Lover's Dream, Lobsterfest Duo, and Lobsterfest Boil. For the Lobster Lover's Dream, where you get to pick two (or three) dishes, I went with the two newest additions — the lobster pasta au gratin and the crispy dragon teriyaki lobster. As for the Lobsterfest Boil, from the available seasoning blends, I chose the one closest to what is (arguably) the classic — Old Bay and butter — without any added spice to allow the flavors of the ingredients to shine through without being overwhelmed by heat.
I then tasted each dish and rated them according to the flavor and quality of each individual component and the meals as a whole, as well as the overall value for the price. And as these are all pricey plates, the price factor presented a serious hurdle across the board — but did they overcome it?
Pricing and availability
Though Red Lobster hasn't announced an official end date to this year's annual Lobsterfest celebration, in past years, it lasted for around two months, so if you're a lobster lover, you'll want to get there sooner rather than later. The Lobster Lover's Dream comes in two versions — a pick two and a pick three — for $45.99 and $55.99, respectively. The Lobsterfest Duo costs $45.99, while the Lobsterfest Boil is $46.99. The cost of the Lobster Lover's Dream and the Lobsterfest Duo both include two sides, while the Lobsterfest Boil does not come with any sides — though with the veggies in the bag, it really doesn't need any.
Note, however, that these prices are for my rural, Midwestern location. Prices will vary by location and may be higher, especially in higher-traffic metropolitan areas. The Lobsterfest promotion runs nationwide, but the availability of any particular dish may also vary by location.
What does the Lobster Lover's Dream taste like?
The Lobster Lover's Dream is a you-pick-style feast, giving diners their choice of any two (or three) of the following: Rock or Maine lobster tail, lobster and linguine, crispy dragon teriyaki lobster, or pasta au gratin. In fact, it's the only feast in which you can get the last two items — both new additions to the menu — so I had to go with those.
The lobster pasta au gratin is way better than I expected. It's stuffed with gooey, melty cheese and big lumps of sweet, tender lobster. The pasta is cooked just right, and is neither too salty nor too bland, and the portion is bigger than it looks. The crispy dragon teriyaki lobster is beautifully presented, spilling out of an empty tail shell, and drizzled with a tangy sauce that strikes the ideal balance between sweet and heat. The lobster itself is just as tender as it is in the pasta, and the crispy breading is reminiscent of tempura sushi. Though Red Lobster's crispy dragon shrimp was something of a flop, it seems the restaurant took the criticism to heart with this new iteration on that theme.
Side by side, the pasta au gratin and dragon teriyaki lobster complement each other perfectly. The tangy sauce and light breading on the dragon teriyaki lobster help to cut through the heavy richness of the cheesy pasta. At $45.99, it's certainly not cheap, but it's a hearty, satisfying meal that justifies the price. It could even conceivably be split into a lunch for two for an even better deal. With the lobster pasta au gratin's 670 calories and the crispy dragon teriyaki lobster's 360, the whole plate (before sides) has 1030 calories total, with around 3200 milligrams of sodium.
What does the Lobsterfest Duo taste like?
The Lobsterfest Duo is making a long-awaited return to the menu after an 18-year absence. It features two LobsterChops — each a half of a split Maine lobster tail curled around a sea scallop — and a whole Maine tail, plus two sides. Of the dishes I tried, it's certainly the most classic, and unfortunately, it's also the least exciting.
The Maine lobster tail was the only disappointing thing I tried all day. Though rich and well-seasoned, it was noticeably overcooked, to the point where I had to cut it with a knife. Fortunately, though, the LobsterChops do a lot to make up for it. The split tails are a bit firm, though that's to be expected on the grill, and the smoky char adds a layer of complexity to the lobster. In fact, you can hack your regular steamed or boiled lobster order by getting it grilled for an instant upgrade. But what really blew my mind were the scallops. They're cooked perfectly, yielding to the bite without even a hint of resistance, and absolutely exploding with sweet, briney flavor.
Unfortunately, because of the disappointing tail, I can't give a whole-hearted recommendation for the Lobsterfest Duo. It's not a lot of food for $45.99 — I could eat the tail and both chops in two or three bites apiece, which leaves the sides in charge of most of the heavy-lifting in the satiation department. That fact, combined with the risk of an overcooked tail ruining half the meal, makes the Lobsterfest Duo a pass for me. It would be delightful to see the LobsterChops on the permanent menu, though. The Lobsterfest Duo is the lightest of the three new menu items, at 610 calories and 1690 milligrams of sodium.
What does the Lobsterfest Boil taste like?
The Lobsterfest Boil is probably the flashiest of all the new dishes. It features split Maine lobster tails, 12 shrimp, corn on the cob, and red potatoes, tossed in your choice of seasoning — roasted garlic butter, Cajun butter, Old Bay and butter, lemon pepper butter, or Red Lobster signature butter. And because it's shaken, seasoned, and opened tableside, you'll certainly be the center of attention when it's brought to your table.
The tableside presentation is a little bit awkward, and it's somewhat challenging to pick the lobster, shrimp, corn, and potatoes out of the giant bag — the plastic gloves and bib that come with the meal come in very handy here. But the Lobsterfest Boil is more than worth the effort. Much of the lobster pops out of the split tails during the cooking and seasoning process, which helps, and every bite is well-cooked and flavorful. Even the corn — which is usually my least favorite part of a boil — was spot-on, though there really is no dignified way to eat corn on the cob covered in butter and Old Bay in public.
At $46.99, the Lobsterfest Boil is a hair more expensive than the other new Lobsterfest menu items, but even without any additional sides, it's also the largest overall. It could easily feed two people, especially after snacking on the unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits while you wait. The Lobsterfest Boil has 700 calories and 2810 milligrams of sodium.
Red Lobster's Lobsterfest menu is worth the trip
If you have even the slightest affinity for lobster, you need to get yourself down to Lobsterfest before it ends. Though I wasn't thrilled with half of the Lobsterfest Duo — specifically the Maine lobster tail — everything else was utterly phenomenal. The Lobsterfest Boil is perfect for fans of the classic Cajun seafood boil, while the Lobster Lover's Dream with dragon teriyaki lobster and lobster pasta au gratin is sure to please the lobster-obsessed and lobster-agnostic alike.
Nearly everything is so good, it's almost impossible to choose a favorite dish, so instead, I'll make a contextual recommendation. If you want a hearty lobster meal for two without breaking the bank, go for the Lobsterfest Boil. But if you'd prefer something a little more indulgent, you can't go wrong with the Lobster Lover's Dream. Either way, you're likely to need to sleep off the food coma afterwards. Fortunately, you can rest peacefully knowing that your ultra-fresh lobster was humanely dispatched before cooking. Win-win!