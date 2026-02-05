Review: Come Hungry For Red Lobster's New Lobsterfest Menu Because You'll Want To Try It All

The Lobster Lover's Dream is a you-pick-style feast, giving diners their choice of any two (or three) of the following: Rock or Maine lobster tail, lobster and linguine, crispy dragon teriyaki lobster, or pasta au gratin. In fact, it's the only feast in which you can get the last two items — both new additions to the menu — so I had to go with those.

The lobster pasta au gratin is way better than I expected. It's stuffed with gooey, melty cheese and big lumps of sweet, tender lobster. The pasta is cooked just right, and is neither too salty nor too bland, and the portion is bigger than it looks. The crispy dragon teriyaki lobster is beautifully presented, spilling out of an empty tail shell, and drizzled with a tangy sauce that strikes the ideal balance between sweet and heat. The lobster itself is just as tender as it is in the pasta, and the crispy breading is reminiscent of tempura sushi. Though Red Lobster's crispy dragon shrimp was something of a flop, it seems the restaurant took the criticism to heart with this new iteration on that theme.

Side by side, the pasta au gratin and dragon teriyaki lobster complement each other perfectly. The tangy sauce and light breading on the dragon teriyaki lobster help to cut through the heavy richness of the cheesy pasta. At $45.99, it's certainly not cheap, but it's a hearty, satisfying meal that justifies the price. It could even conceivably be split into a lunch for two for an even better deal. With the lobster pasta au gratin's 670 calories and the crispy dragon teriyaki lobster's 360, the whole plate (before sides) has 1030 calories total, with around 3200 milligrams of sodium.