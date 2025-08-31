Does Red Lobster Boil Lobsters Alive Before Serving? Here's The Truth

Red Lobster has established a legacy with its legendary Cheddar Bay biscuits and menu of fresh seafood fare. However, the way this restaurant chain maintains the freshness of its food is the subject of some of Red Lobster's best-kept secrets, and naturally raises a few questions. One concern customers have is with the killing and preparation of lobsters, wondering whether Red Lobster boils them alive before serving them to customers. This practice can be seen as unethical, and in some parts of the world, restaurants have outlawed it in their commercial kitchens.

Red Lobster maintains that its chefs are trained to humanely end the lobster's life before placing it in the boiler. While dropping live crustaceans into the boiler was common in the past, marine science suggests that these creatures may experience pain, and many restaurants have updated their boiling protocols in response. However, the time frame of this stage is crucial in serving the highest quality of seafood possible, as lobster tends to spoil very quickly.

To clarify, Red Lobster hasn't elaborated on the exact technique its chefs use to break down lobsters — the restaurant only mention that it's done humanely on its FAQ page. In culinary school, many chefs are taught the quick and easy knife method, which involves inserting the blade tip into the shell base behind the lobster's head and splitting it down the middle. It's an instant, clean cut through the nervous system, and it's likely how Red Lobster prepares its lobsters for cooking.