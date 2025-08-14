You Can Get Red Lobster's Seafood Boil For Cheaper Than You Think (With Unique Flavor Options, Too)
If you're a seafood fan, you've likely enjoyed dining at Red Lobster, especially when it has delivered knockout deals. Red Lobster is known for its incredible promotions, offering pricing options that bring popular dishes to the dining public. Its recent promotion is no exception, and promises to get people in the door to try it out. If you're a seafood fan, the new dishes are fairly priced, ample, and offer a delightful variety on the plate.
The new Seafood Boil at Red Lobster comes in two versions, a large Mariner's Boil and a slightly smaller Sailor's Boil, both of which were rolled out in June 2025. Each version is inspired by a different regional seafood tradition, and each is a great deal. No matter which seafood tradition you're accustomed to eating, you're sure to enjoy both versions. Starting at $45, the Mariner's Boil is inspired by New England's seafood traditions and features a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, a dozen shrimp, red potatoes, and corn. The Sailor's Boil costs $24 and is based on a Southern style of seafood, and comes with shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes, and corn.
In addition to the already attractive pricing of the Seafood Boil, you can take an additional 10% off your next dine-in meal and enjoy other benefits by signing up for the My Red Lobster Rewards membership.
More dining choices at Red Lobster
Following the viral response to the rollout of this special, Red Lobster answered diners' calls to turn up the heat and add more flavor. The Seafood Boil has additional choices for original, spicy, and extra spicy shrimp, Old Bay and Parmesan, more sausage, and larger portions. However, if you're visiting for food besides the Seafood Boil, you can still eat well and save money by being aware of some of the restaurant secrets about Red Lobster. By knowing your way around the restaurant, you can learn how to get discounts, some menu tricks, which dishes you might want to avoid, and more.
Taking advantage of Red Lobster's special promotions is one way to try new offerings. Some specials, like the Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, may have been one reason for a decline in Red Lobster's revenue. Since Red Lobster is still a well-loved restaurant, and is trying new things, perhaps its new Seafood Boil special will help the company turn the page.