You Can Get Red Lobster's Seafood Boil For Cheaper Than You Think (With Unique Flavor Options, Too)

If you're a seafood fan, you've likely enjoyed dining at Red Lobster, especially when it has delivered knockout deals. Red Lobster is known for its incredible promotions, offering pricing options that bring popular dishes to the dining public. Its recent promotion is no exception, and promises to get people in the door to try it out. If you're a seafood fan, the new dishes are fairly priced, ample, and offer a delightful variety on the plate.

The new Seafood Boil at Red Lobster comes in two versions, a large Mariner's Boil and a slightly smaller Sailor's Boil, both of which were rolled out in June 2025. Each version is inspired by a different regional seafood tradition, and each is a great deal. No matter which seafood tradition you're accustomed to eating, you're sure to enjoy both versions. Starting at $45, the Mariner's Boil is inspired by New England's seafood traditions and features a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, a dozen shrimp, red potatoes, and corn. The Sailor's Boil costs $24 and is based on a Southern style of seafood, and comes with shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes, and corn.

In addition to the already attractive pricing of the Seafood Boil, you can take an additional 10% off your next dine-in meal and enjoy other benefits by signing up for the My Red Lobster Rewards membership.