The Red Lobster Ordering Tip For Tastier Lobster Every Time
Red Lobster is known for, well, its lobster. It's in the name after all, so going to a Red Lobster and not at least considering ordering lobster is a bit silly, especially when the chain celebrates its namesake crustacean with special promotions such as Lobsterfest (too bad this special event doesn't last longer). But not every lobster the seafood chain serves tastes the same. That has nothing whatsoever to do with the freshness or the quality, but rather with the way the lobster is served. There are so many ways you can get lobster at Red Lobster, short of buying a live one and taking it home, but some ways simply taste better than others.
Some of the lobster entrées at Red Lobster call for it to be steamed or roasted. These options give you beautifully tender and delicious lobster, but there is even more flavor to be had if you customize your order: Next time you request an entrée with a steamed or roasted lobster (such as the Surf and Turf or the Lobster Lover's Duo) ask for it grilled. Grilling lobster doesn't work for everything, including if you're trying to make the perfect lobster roll at home or ordering Red Lobster's lobster and shrimp linguini, but, if you're hungry for a whole lobster tail, the crispy char on a grilled lobster is next level.
Grilling adds a powerful punch of flavor
There is something irresistible about grilled lobster that turns a good meal into a great one. When lobster is cooked on a grill, a beautiful char forms and those natural juices are sealed inside. The inner meat remains soft, tender, and perfectly juicy while the smokiness of the char perfectly balances with the natural sweetness of the meat, creating an unbeatable flavor. Pair all of that with the richness of garlicky melted butter and you have a meal made in heaven. If lobster had never gone from prison food to luxury cuisine in the United States, we might be deprived to this day of this flame-kissed delicacy.
Red Lobster clearly knows how delicious grilled lobster is. Certain dishes on their menu are destined to have the crispy bits and deep flavor the grill delivers, including the grilled lobster, shrimp, and salmon, which can be found under the Signature Feasts portion of the menu. This dish doesn't just pair lobster with two other delicious seafoods, it also takes advantage of a sneaky trick that helps the restaurant get you your food faster: When you split the lobster tail down the middle and place it on the grill, you speed up the cooking process and ensure the meat is thoroughly cooked through. As long as you order a dish that includes a lobster tail (not in a cream sauce, like the rich and creamy lobster dip appetizer), you can appreciate the way this easy hack elevates your meal — you might find yourself using it again and again.