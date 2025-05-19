The Red Lobster Ordering Tip For Tastier Lobster Every Time

Red Lobster is known for, well, its lobster. It's in the name after all, so going to a Red Lobster and not at least considering ordering lobster is a bit silly, especially when the chain celebrates its namesake crustacean with special promotions such as Lobsterfest (too bad this special event doesn't last longer). But not every lobster the seafood chain serves tastes the same. That has nothing whatsoever to do with the freshness or the quality, but rather with the way the lobster is served. There are so many ways you can get lobster at Red Lobster, short of buying a live one and taking it home, but some ways simply taste better than others.

Some of the lobster entrées at Red Lobster call for it to be steamed or roasted. These options give you beautifully tender and delicious lobster, but there is even more flavor to be had if you customize your order: Next time you request an entrée with a steamed or roasted lobster (such as the Surf and Turf or the Lobster Lover's Duo) ask for it grilled. Grilling lobster doesn't work for everything, including if you're trying to make the perfect lobster roll at home or ordering Red Lobster's lobster and shrimp linguini, but, if you're hungry for a whole lobster tail, the crispy char on a grilled lobster is next level.