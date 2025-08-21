Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Crispy Dragon Shrimp At Red Lobster

In the world of famous chain restaurants, Red Lobster can be quite divisive. Some people swear by it — so much so that they almost bankrupted the chain into oblivion with its endless shrimp promotion. Others think the chain is garbage. And, then, still others fall somewhere in between.

While we'll give credit where credit is due — for example, those Cheddar Bay biscuits slap hard, as the kids say — we can also acknowledge that some menu items at Red Lobster should have never left R&D and stayed far away from an actual kitchen. That brings us to the restaurant chain's crispy dragon shrimp — which made our list of 10 meals to avoid at Red Lobster according to reviews.

In theory, this appetizer sounds pretty delicious. Crispy fried shrimp in a sweet, mildly spicy chili sauce. Maybe at some locations, the cooks are able to find the right balance of crispy shrimp with the sauce. But over and over again, reviews of Red Lobster crispy dragon shrimp point back to one thing — over-sauced, soggy shrimp. And we have to agree.