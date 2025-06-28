Old-Fashioned Cocktail Twist: Swap Whiskey For Tequila Or Mezcal

A good old-fashioned is among the best classic cocktails you can imbibe for a couple of reasons. For one, it only requires a few ingredients — bourbon, sugar, and bitters — to make the most basic, but still the best, old-fashioned you'll ever have. An orange peel and a cherry garnish add even more depth and a little extra elegance. Because of this standard formula, the old-fashioned also remains relatively consistent, whether you're making one at home or ordering at a bar. So it's always a go-to for those who prefer familiarity. But you can also shake things up a bit (although not literally: old-fashioned is stirred, not shaken) with spirit swaps.

A traditional old-fashioned is a little sweet, a little warming, and certainly imbued with bourbon's unique notes, which may skew more toward caramel and vanilla or swing toward sensations from the spice rack. Using tequila or mezcal, instead, sends it careening into a totally different flavor profile. A tequila old-fashioned can taste herbaceous, fruity, or somewhat fiery, depending on the booze you choose. A mezcal old-fashioned will bring its liquor's signature smokiness to the glass in a flash.