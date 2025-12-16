Add A Dollop Of This Dressing To A Baked Potato And You Won't Eat It Any Other Way

Blue cheese is known far and wide for its funky and palate-coating intensity that keeps you coming back for more, making it perfect for a simple starchy base like a baked potato. You know you are on to a winning pairing when a famous foodie like Alton Brown espouses the flavors, like in his ode to blue cheese and potatoes with martini potato chips. If you are lit up by the idea of the blue cheese and potato marriage, but would like to go a more elaborate route, try making the longtime classic side dish potatoes Delmonico with the addition of blue cheese dressing in lieu of some of the milk and cream.

If you are keeping true to the goodness that is the OG baked potato but with a simple blue cheese glow-up, set yourself up for peak potato enjoyment by following best baked spud practices, like choosing russet potatoes for their premium texture, baking the tubers at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and making sure they are cooked to fork tender. If you'd really like to make blue cheese the theme of your meal, tuck into your blue-cheese-accented baked potato alongside a dirty martini with blue-cheese-stuffed olives. The saltiness and overall flavor bomb of the blue cheese is sure to change how you look at the humble potato.