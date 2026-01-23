10 Slow Cooker Meals For A Chill Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of American sports. While we won't be taking bets on which team will triumph, we can predict that there will be one big winner on Super Bowl Sunday: your food table. After all, this holiday is an excuse to see how many wings, slices of pizza, and servings of Buffalo chicken dip your body can physically handle, and that's honestly more of a spectacle than whatever is happening on the field.

Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl get-together or celebrating solo, you may be in need of some meal inspo — which is where we come in. We've curated a list of some of our favorite traditional and non-traditional Super Bowl Sunday eats for you. And, to make things easier on you, we decided to add one common denominator here as well: All of these recipes can be prepared in a slow cooker. If you're preparing a spread, you probably don't have time to spare babysitting food on the stove or obsessively stirring something while trying to get ready for the big game. Many of these recipes are ones you can make the night before, toss in the slow cooker, and allow your guests to graze on throughout the game. So get your slow cooker ready ... annnd hike!