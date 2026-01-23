10 Slow Cooker Meals For A Chill Super Bowl Sunday
The Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the crown jewels of American sports. While we won't be taking bets on which team will triumph, we can predict that there will be one big winner on Super Bowl Sunday: your food table. After all, this holiday is an excuse to see how many wings, slices of pizza, and servings of Buffalo chicken dip your body can physically handle, and that's honestly more of a spectacle than whatever is happening on the field.
Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl get-together or celebrating solo, you may be in need of some meal inspo — which is where we come in. We've curated a list of some of our favorite traditional and non-traditional Super Bowl Sunday eats for you. And, to make things easier on you, we decided to add one common denominator here as well: All of these recipes can be prepared in a slow cooker. If you're preparing a spread, you probably don't have time to spare babysitting food on the stove or obsessively stirring something while trying to get ready for the big game. Many of these recipes are ones you can make the night before, toss in the slow cooker, and allow your guests to graze on throughout the game. So get your slow cooker ready ... annnd hike!
1. Spicy Slow Cooker Beef Chili
Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy hearty, rich, and flavorful fare, and this slow cooker beef chili is at the nexus of all three. It's packed with simple ingredients, including ground beef, peppers, and beans, and gets its spicy kick from the addition of jalapeños and canned chipotle in adobo sauce. Serve it with crunchy tortilla chips, crusty bread, and great beer.
Recipe: Spicy Slow Cooker Beef Chili
2. Slow Cooker Chorizo and Queso Rotel Dip
The real star of Super Bowl Sunday isn't the quarterback: It's the dips. If you're short on time, there are numerous recipes you can make in your slow cooker, including this cheesy, meaty, and just-spicy-enough creation. It combines several different types of cheeses, Rotel diced tomatoes with spicy green chiles, Mexican chorizo, and more into a super savory dip that's perfect for dipping into with tortilla chips or pita. And the best part about it? It comes together in less than three hours and is about as hands-off as it gets.
3. Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
No tailgate is complete without pulled pork, and that's exactly what makes this recipe worth a spot on your Super Bowl table. You can use either boneless or bone-in pork shoulder, which is simmered in the slow cooker with yellow garlic and onions until flavorful and tender. Add whatever brand of barbecue sauce you'd like and serve it on fresh buns with coleslaw. We also love that it tastes just as good on day one as it does as leftovers.
Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
4. Easy Slow Cooked Little Smokies
Bring out the mini weenies! These cocktail sausages are flavored to perfection, courtesy of Dijon mustard, umami Worcestershire sauce, barbecue sauce, ketchup, and brown sugar — kind of like all of the bottles on the condiment shelf in your fridge had a party (you can also add hot sauce for extra heat). Be sure to add toothpicks to your shopping list to make serving them a breeze.
Recipe: Easy Slow Cooked Little Smokies
5. Crockpot Butter Chicken
Looking to switch up your Super Bowl routine? Instead of opting for all the chips and dip, try cranking out a tasty, Indian-inspired butter chicken recipe in your slow cooker. You can use chicken thighs or breasts for this recipe and tailor the spices to your comfort level (more red pepper flakes for us, please). Serve it alongside fresh pita or a fresh salad for a light, easy, and relatively hands-off meal.
Recipe: Crockpot Butter Chicken
6. Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken dip is one of the best football watch party staples ever created, and it turns out that all you need to make one for your Super Bowl Sunday event is a slow cooker. Toss the chicken and most of your ingredients into the cooker until the meat is cooked through before adding extra cheese. You can serve this dip with many different items; we prefer salty tortilla chips, but sliced veggies and sturdy potato chips could also work.
Recipe: Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
7. Chunky Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
Looking for a veg-forward Super Bowl dish that won't make you feel gross after eating it? Look no further than this slow cooker split pea soup. It owes a lot of its flavor to the pork neck bones, which are slow-cooked until the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, but you can also craft a hearty vegetarian version by skipping the meat and adding seasonings such as soy sauce and paprika instead. Serve it with your favorite crusty bread and enjoy the leftovers in the days afterward.
8. Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
Your Super Bowl Sunday party attendees will certainly be surprised when they see chicken mole on the menu at your party, but any and all of their reservations are bound to disappear after they try it for themselves. Although it's made in a slow cooker — which inherently makes it pretty hands-off — it's still one of the most ingredient-intensive recipes on this list. But we promise that the combination of sweet, savory, and spicy makes all that work worth it. A homemade mole sauce paired with succulent chicken thighs and served over cilantro-lime rice is just the excitement that your party needs.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
9. Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese is a wholesome and comforting Super Bowl Sunday must-have. This recipe is not only incredibly hearty — as it is made with cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese — but it's also incredibly versatile. Have some leftover Buffalo chicken dip? Toss it in. Want to go meaty? Mix in some bacon. It comes together in two hours and is one recipe that you'll want to enjoy on football Sunday and beyond.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese
10. Easy Slow Cooker Spicy Turkey Chili
If you're in the mood to serve something hearty and warming on Super Bowl Sunday but don't want to opt for beef, try out this turkey chili recipe. You won't miss the beefy flavor here, as you'll be too busy focusing on the medley of sweet potatoes, beans, green chiles, tomato puree, and eclectic spice blend instead. Eat this one straight from the bowl — preferably topped with sour cream and cheese — or serve it on baked potatoes for a full, well-rounded supper.
Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Spicy Turkey Chili
