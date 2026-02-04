How To Grow A Healthy Lemon Tree In A Pot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fresh lemons are an invaluable ingredient in your kitchen. Whether you're upgrading your cocktails with grilled lemons, using lemon juice to brighten the flavor of chicken noodle soup, or, of course, following my tips for making the best homemade lemonade, there is no shortage of ways to use their flavor to enhance your recipes. If you find yourself going through more lemons than you can count, you might be tempted to put your green thumb to use and grow your own lemon tree, in theory increasing your access to this juicy citrus for all of your culinary pursuits.

You'll be happy to know, then, that you don't need acres upon acres of land — or heck, even a garden — to grow your own lemon tree. With some careful planning, you can actually grow your own tree in a pot. Aside from bearing fruit, this planting method will add greenery to your space and allow you to reap all of the socio-emotional benefits of gardening, including reducing stress, all without needing a large amount of space to do so. Granted, growing these plants inside a pot isn't the easiest project to take on (if you're a beginning gardener — be sure to check out my list of things to know before you start), but with these handy tips, you could be well on your way to potted citrus success. Here's what you need to know before growing a lemon tree in a pot.