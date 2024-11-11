For Better Cocktails, Grill Your Lemons

If you have a grill outside, regardless of the type, that's great. However, you can approximate the same effect on the stovetop or with a chef's torch like Jo Chef's refillable kitchen torch. The same principles apply regardless of your heat source: In any case, you'll want to fire the fruit until you get that nice bit of browning, whether it's via grill lines, the sear of the pan, or even fiery passes with your handheld device. Size is the bigger variable here.

If you're looking primarily for a grilled lemon garnish, slice the lemon into wheels to grill. This will, or course, act more like an aromatic, perfuming each sip of, say, your lemon drop cocktail. If you want to grill the lemon and then use its juice as an ingredient in something like a sidecar or a whiskey sour, cut it into thirds to caramelize more surface area. And, if you wish to split the difference for something like a Tom Collins, slice the lemon into wedges. Skewer the pieces to keep them together if preparing on the grill, like you would for fruit kabobs. Otherwise, keep them separate and turn them a few times in the skillet or torch them on a baking sheet. Cool the grilled lemons before garnishing or squeezing them into the mixed drink of your desire.