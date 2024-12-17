What Makes Hawaii's Kalua Pork Unique?
When you're in Hawaii, eating kalua pork is practically a rite of passage. Served at luaus and most Hawaiian-style eateries, this shredded pork is one of the oldest traditional dishes served in the islands. But aside from kalua pork being delicious, it's also not just your average barbecue shredded pork dish. In the Hawaiian language, the word kalua describes cooking underground in an oven or pit which is exactly how the pork is prepared: An entire pig is cooked for hours in an earthen oven, or imu.
As if that weren't enough to make kalua pork unique, it's also important to note that pigs have played an important role in Hawaii's history, ever since the first settlers arrived in about 300 AD. On these small islands in the middle of the Pacific, there were no known land mammals — not until Captain James Cook and his crew loaded pigs onboard their ships, along with plants such as coconut palms and taro.
But Hawaiians worshipped a demigod named Kamapua'a — who was half man, half pig — so they never hunted or ate pigs, believing them to be sacred. (Even today, there are billions of people who don't eat pork.) Eventually, though, the Hawaiians began to eat the animals, as well as other foods representing gods such as bananas and taro. But because Kamapua'a and the others were male gods, only men were allowed to taste the bounty until King Kamehameha II struck down that law in 1819. Ever since, kalua pork has been a staple of Hawaiian life for everyone.
How is kalua pork prepared?
Just like Spam musubi and the Hawaiian-style puka dog, kalua pork is a beloved Hawaiian tradition. For the imu method, an earthen pit is filled with wood from a koa or kiawe tree, lit on fire, and then topped with lava rocks which will stay hot for several hours. The pig, which is seasoned with Hawaiian salt or red salt, is positioned on top of the rocks along with native vegetables or fruit such as taro or breadfruit. Banana leaves are then spread across the top to protect the pig and create steam. Then the entire pit is covered with dirt, and the pig is left to cook for about six to eight hours.
Eventually, the cooked pig is dug up and the tender, smoky, juicy pork inside is shredded. What creates the unique kalua pork flavor is the smoke produced from the native trees, as well as the steam from the banana leaves. Plus, of course, there's the way in which it's served: alongside cabbage, Hawaiian macaroni salad, and rice.
If you want to enjoy kalua pork outside of Hawaii, the method is much more simple. According to the Polynesian Cultural Center, you just need a pork butt roast, water, Hawaiian or red salt, and a tablespoon of liquid smoke. Don't worry, you don't need to dig a giant hole in your backyard. You can mimic the imu effect in a slow cooker, Instant Pot, or conventional oven. Voila! Instant luau. (The leis and hula dancers are entirely optional.)