You Won't Find The Largest Buffet In America In Las Vegas

When the classic all-you-can-eat buffet comes to mind, your first thought probably goes to the obvious place — Las Vegas. That makes sense, considering Las Vegas is home to more than 70 all-you-can-eat buffets. But, surprisingly, the largest buffet in America isn't at Caesars Palace or the Wynn. In fact, it's nowhere near the strip. That coveted title belongs to an all-you-can-eat establishment more than 2000 miles away in the small town of East Earl, Pennsylvania, the one and only Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

Tucked away in the quiet, rural Lancaster County — a predominantly Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch community — Shady Maple has been a staple for affordable, homemade food since the early '80s. This buffet spans more than 200 feet and can seat up to 1,200 patrons at a time. Dishing up a huge smorgasbord of hearty, German-influenced Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food, Shady Maple is also home to a large market that carries locally grown produce. Managing to survive the massive economic downturn, waning popularity of all-you-can-eat buffets — more than 1,300 closed their doors between 1998 and 2017 — and the COVID-19 pandemic, this eatery is something to marvel at.