You Won't Find The Largest Buffet In America In Las Vegas
When the classic all-you-can-eat buffet comes to mind, your first thought probably goes to the obvious place — Las Vegas. That makes sense, considering Las Vegas is home to more than 70 all-you-can-eat buffets. But, surprisingly, the largest buffet in America isn't at Caesars Palace or the Wynn. In fact, it's nowhere near the strip. That coveted title belongs to an all-you-can-eat establishment more than 2000 miles away in the small town of East Earl, Pennsylvania, the one and only Shady Maple Smorgasbord.
Tucked away in the quiet, rural Lancaster County — a predominantly Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch community — Shady Maple has been a staple for affordable, homemade food since the early '80s. This buffet spans more than 200 feet and can seat up to 1,200 patrons at a time. Dishing up a huge smorgasbord of hearty, German-influenced Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food, Shady Maple is also home to a large market that carries locally grown produce. Managing to survive the massive economic downturn, waning popularity of all-you-can-eat buffets — more than 1,300 closed their doors between 1998 and 2017 — and the COVID-19 pandemic, this eatery is something to marvel at.
Shady Maple's humble beginnings
Shady Maple wasn't always the sprawling buffet and market that stands today. Long before initially opening its doors as a cafeteria in 1980, there was a simple farm stand that stood under large maple trees. The Martins, parents of Shady Maple's Co-owner Miriam Weaver, initially ran the stand in front of their house. By 1961, it had become a larger roadside produce market. Miriam and her husband, Marvin Weaver, took over the business in 1970, and that's when they began to expand. Partnering with a local grocery store chain, they were able to elevate their relatively humble produce stand into a thriving business that could provide farm-fresh goods to the community. From quality produce to hand-smoked and cured meats, Shady Maple became the go-to market in East Earl and beyond.
When they finally added the cafeteria in 1982, they were only able to seat 100 people, but as its popularity grew rapidly, so did Shady Maple. Today, it's just $15.99 on Saturday and $13.99 on weekdays for an all-you-can-eat buffet with no lines and actual fresh, hot food options.