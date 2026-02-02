Jet Tila Shares His 6 Top Tips For Making Shumai

Do you love bite-sized morsels of chewy, warm, goodness as much as I do? And are you tired of spending money on delivery every time you're craving shumai? Shumai are small, steamed dumplings often prepared in servings of four, and eaten alongside other dim sum dishes (although if you're feeling hungry, you certainly could have a large serving of shumai on their own). What separates a shumai from other dumplings is its distinct look — a stuffed yellow egg noodle wrapped around a meaty interior, which you can see, because it's open on top.

While they may sound daunting, you don't have to have decades of culinary experience to create your own shumai. I had the opportunity to speak exclusively with celebrity chef and cookbook author Chef Jet Tila at the Sun Wine & Food Fest about how to achieve your own dim sum experience at home. Chef Tila took the time to impart his years of knowledge on how to hand-make these delectable savory treats, and shared his top tips to set you up for success!