Jet Tila's Top 6 Ingredients Every Home Cook Should Have

Considering the pedigree that celebrity chef Jet Tila has cultivated, it's a safe bet that he's got plenty of tips that home cooks can use to improve their culinary skills. He is a Los Angeles native whose education at Le Cordon Bleu gave him a solid culinary foundation to re-interpret the classic Thai-Chinese dishes of his childhood. As his culinary empire has expanded, Tila has been a regular on Food Network programs like "Iron Chef America," "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," "Chopped," and "Cutthroat Kitchen." His current restaurant accolades include Wazuzu at the Wynn Resorts-owned Encore Casino in Las Vegas and developing several culinary concepts with Compass Group, the largest food service company in the world.

Chowhound spoke to Tila at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival and asked for a list of his favorite ingredients that should be in every home cook's pantry. Paired with one of his best-selling cookbooks, such as "101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die," these six staples will help prepare any home cook for the wide world of Asian cooking.