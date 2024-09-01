Freezer Hacks To Save You Money And Effort

Preparing healthy, home-cooked meals every night of the week is what many of us aspire to, but having the time and energy to do so is not always easy. Using your freezer to help you out is a great option. It can save you time, money, and effort when it comes to preparing your weekly meals. However, sorting out your freezer and using it to its full potential can seem like an overwhelming task.

Advertisement

To help you in your quest to use your freezer to save money and effort, I asked two experts to share their advice: Lisa Bryan, meal prep expert, food content creator and author of bestselling meal prep book at Downshiftology; and Kelly Jaggers, food stylist, founder of recipe blog Evil Shenanigans and author of The Ultimate Meal Planning for One Cookbook. They both have years of experience in meal prepping and using their freezers effectively, and they have shared some handy tips to help you do the same.

Whether you are looking to make family meals on a tight budget, or simply want to get yourself organized for the weeks ahead, these hacks will make your kitchen life easier. Let's dive in and find out how to make the best use of your new favorite appliance.

Advertisement