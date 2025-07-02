You Can Totally Hack A Steamer Basket. Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Do It

Steaming is one of cooking's most-underrated techniques. While you might initially associate it with bland, limp vegetables and boring-looking, health-conscious dinners, steaming is a deeply versatile method of prepping both produce and protein. When done properly, it can leave you with perfectly textured, deeply flavorful food. It can also keep veggies crisp, puff up the most flavorful soup dumplings, make gorgeously fluffy brown rice, and keep proteins, such as fish, tender.

There are plenty of ways to actually steam your food. Some give you more control than others, and control is the key to avoiding overcooked, mushy food. The go-to, for most of the world, is the steamer basket. This dedicated dish, often made of bamboo, is placed over a pot of water, trapping the vapor and gently cooking your food. If you've ever needed to steam something in a pinch but don't have one on hand, you might be glad to know that there are a host of great DIY options available. Here, we break down five of our favorite ways to hack a steamer basket to make sure you never wind up short-changed in the steaming department again – no specialist equipment needed. With a little ingenuity (and some basic kitchen supplies you probably already have on hand), you could be well on your way to steaming like a pro.