For Divinely Chewy, Gooey Cookies, Do This To Your Butter First

There is little that uniformly tempts like a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Whether you like yours slightly crispy and crunchy or barely baked through, each bite of golden-brown caramelized dough studded with luscious chocolate is a thing of beauty. For a cookie that leans denser and more toothsome, your surefire way to a perfect texture every time is to melt your butter before incorporating it into the dough mixture.

This clever little tip is employed by commercial bakers and takes no time at all. In fact, melting the butter in the microwave can take as little as 30 seconds on a low setting. The hack delivers because melted butter incorporates less air into your dry ingredients when mixed with them compared to cold or room-temperature butter. This makes the overall texture a bit more solid. Whether you've melted it on the stovetop or used the microwave, just be sure to let the melted butter cool slightly so that your cookies don't overly spread on the sheet tray leaving you with one giant, albeit delicious, cookie.