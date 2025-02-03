How To Melt Butter In The Microwave Mess-Free

Whether you're using it with seasoning blends to transform your popcorn or as a dipping sauce for a succulent lobster tail, melted butter can be a bit of a pain to get right. It seems like it should be easy; just microwave it and go, but unfortunately, butter is highly prone to exploding and making a horrible mess if you're not careful. Thankfully, there is a correct way to microwave butter without making your microwave look like a complete disaster zone.

First, cut your butter into smaller chunks. This will help the butter melt more evenly as more of its surface is exposed to the heat, and there is less density to penetrate through. Once the butter is cut and placed in a microwave-safe bowl, you can cover it with a paper towel or the paper butter wrapper (unless it's foil wrapped, like Kerrygold butter sometimes is) for extra protection from pops and explosions.

Now, the moment of truth and the time to start using your microwave's power level button. To melt your butter, put it in for 30 seconds at 40 percent power. Usually, you can change the power level on your microwave after inputting the cook time and selecting the power level button, with a single number corresponding to the power level; for example, 40 percent would be 4. Setting a lower power level will prevent the butter from being hit with a constant barrage of the microwave's full power, allowing it to gradually melt without overheating and exploding. After the first round, you can stir the butter and put it in again for another 10 to 30 seconds, depending on how much is left unmelted.