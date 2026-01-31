7 Best Teas For Soothing Anxiety

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When anxiety begins to creep in, it can be useful to have a go-to calming ritual. Racing thoughts, physical tension, trouble sleeping, or feeling uneasy are just a few ways anxiety surfaces. While tea isn't a cure-all, many mental health professionals see it as a comforting, accessible tool to help the nervous system slow down.

To find out which teas are best for soothing anxiety, we spoke with Sam Zand, DO, founder and psychiatrist at Anywhere Clinic; Simon Faynboym, MD, medical director and psychiatrist at Neuro Wellness Spa; Krista Walker, LCSW, JD, clinical director at The Ohana Hawaii Treatment Center; and Katherine Berko, LCSW, founder and psychotherapist at K Berko Therapy.

Across the board, their recommendations consistently focused on caffeine-free herbal teas. "I like to think of tea as a transitional object that patients can turn to every day, the way a child might cuddle with a teddy bear when asleep," Berko says. "A cup of calming tea before bed or first thing in the morning can really help someone feel safe." These are seven soothing anti-anxiety teas that can complement professional care.