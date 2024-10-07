How To Brew Stronger Tea Without It Turning Bitter

The ideal steeping time for tea that's neither weak nor bitter depends on what type of tea you are brewing. Three to five minutes is ideal for black tea, while green tea needs only two to three minutes. Some herbal options, like chamomile and rooibos, can be steeped for five minutes or longer without becoming bitter because they often have fewer (or no) tannins.

Another thing to keep in mind if you are looking to avoid bitter tea is the water temperature. While black tea needs near-boiling water to unlock all the flavors that give it its rich taste, those same high temperatures can burn green tea leaves, releasing more tannins and creating an astringent taste. Green tea does best with water temperatures around 185 degrees Fahrenheit, so let your water cool off for several minutes after bringing it to a boil. Herbal tea, like black tea, is ideally brewed using close to boiling water.

Whether black, green, or herbal is your cup of tea (pun intended), you can easily achieve your desired strength without any unpleasant bitterness by simply paying attention to the water temperature and adding more tea instead of more time.