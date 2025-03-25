7 Clever Hacks To Help You Drink More Water

Right up there with getting more veggies and sleep, drinking more water is one of those should-dos we could all probably be better at. But if you're like the average person, you might struggle to master this basic habit, no matter how good we know it is for us. In fact, according to polling done by CivicScience, almost half of all Americans fall short of the eight cups a day we've always heard we should strive for — though the exact amount you need varies based on your age, health, the climate you live in, and other factors.

Regardless, if getting better with your hydration game is high on your list of health-to-dos, but you haven't made much progress, it's time to try out some hydration hacks. By making your drinking habits smarter, not harder, you'll start to cement the habit of drinking enough for your body, which in turn can reward you with everything from improved energy levels and mood to better athletic performance, and preventing headaches and constipation. Yep, your mom was right if she told you to drink more water — it really does make a marked difference in how you feel. After all, our bodies are made up of over half water, so if you're regularly chugging coffee and energy drinks, but not plain old water, make this the year that changes with these seven tips.