7 Clever Hacks To Help You Drink More Water
Right up there with getting more veggies and sleep, drinking more water is one of those should-dos we could all probably be better at. But if you're like the average person, you might struggle to master this basic habit, no matter how good we know it is for us. In fact, according to polling done by CivicScience, almost half of all Americans fall short of the eight cups a day we've always heard we should strive for — though the exact amount you need varies based on your age, health, the climate you live in, and other factors.
Regardless, if getting better with your hydration game is high on your list of health-to-dos, but you haven't made much progress, it's time to try out some hydration hacks. By making your drinking habits smarter, not harder, you'll start to cement the habit of drinking enough for your body, which in turn can reward you with everything from improved energy levels and mood to better athletic performance, and preventing headaches and constipation. Yep, your mom was right if she told you to drink more water — it really does make a marked difference in how you feel. After all, our bodies are made up of over half water, so if you're regularly chugging coffee and energy drinks, but not plain old water, make this the year that changes with these seven tips.
Start drinking water early
Many of us are programmed to wake up and immediately pour ourselves a cup of coffee or make a fancy DIY latte. That's all well and good, but while you're pulling that shot of espresso, take some big ole' gulps of water before you hit the caffeine. This can jumpstart your hydration habit and set the tone for the day. Though the old adage that you wake up dehydrated probably isn't actually true – sipping some water before coffee is wise, since the coffee is a natural diuretic, meaning it flushes out water by prompting increased urination. You don't want to be in the red, in terms of hydration, before you even check your first email. Bonus points if you keep your morning water right on your bedside table, so it's within reach and at the top of your mind when you wake up.
Set benchmarks to hit during the day
It's one thing to say you're going to drink more water during the day, but it's pretty easy to realize it's nearly bedtime and you're nowhere near your goal. And no one wants to chug right before going to sleep, for obvious reasons. Instead of looking at the day as a whole, break down your goals into benchmarks. Once you've calculated your needs and let's say, know you need to drink four refills of your water bottle, break that down over the course of the day. Make it a goal to down one by mid-morning, a second one by the time lunch is over, another during your afternoon workout, and the final one by the time you start winding down for bed. This makes the daily goal much more manageable and achievable.
Habit stack your sipping
Life is hard and change is harder. We all have busy lives so make your journey to better hydration as downhill as possible — in terms of effort — by attaching the habit of drinking water to something you already do without a second thought. That's the basic concept of habit stacking, which says instead of carving yourself out a brand new to-do, tack one desired action onto something you already do quite effortlessly. If you check your email twice a day like clockwork, make drinking water something you do in tandem. Or, if you have a cherished after work routine of going for a walk with the dog or changing into comfy clothes, stack on downing a glass of water with these already-set habits.
Make water taste better
Even the most avid water lover among us can get bored with plain old water from the tap, and life's too short for boring drinking that feels like a chore. You still get all the benefits of plain water with a little extra pizzazz by punching up the flavor via an added stick of powdered electrolytes or yummy flavored magnesium powder, or many other available beneficial drink powders on the market, like those containing vitamin C, fiber boosts, or a bit of caffeine.
You might also try making your own Gatorade with some added lemon juice, salt, maple syrup, and perhaps some frozen fruit as a garnish. You'll find yourself looking forward to your daily water when it tastes this good.
Set reminders for drinking water
We use technology to make everything easier — from ordering groceries and dinner, to helping us hit our health goals. You can easily use tech to help you hack your way to better water drinking habits. The easiest way? Just set recurring timers, perhaps every hour or so, to stand up, stretch (might as well get in two for one for healthy habits!) and take some swigs of water. Building new habits is like building new muscle — it does take time, but eventually, you'll get stronger and likely no longer need the automated reminder.
Choose your water bottle wisely
It's 2025 — we're not sipping out of single-use plastic water bottles. Not only are these detrimental to the environment, but are often filled with just filtered tap water. Instead, if you're looking to drink more water, treat yourself to a cute reusable water bottle that sparks joy when you look at it. This bottle is going to become a very regular part of your day, after all — an accessory you'll be attached to at the hip — so make it something that you enjoy looking at and that feels good in your hand (and fits in your car water bottle holders!). Some find it easier to down more water if the bottle has an attached straw, or an easy-to-open top — so consider all these features before purchasing.
Aside from aesthetics, make sure your bottle is big — large enough so you aren't having to refill a gazillion times a day. Know how many ounces your bottle holds, and do the math so you know how many times per day you'll need to refill it to achieve your objectives.
Use herbal teas to hit your goal
While your focus should be on drinking regular water, you can sip on lots of other beverages to stay hydrated. Don't forget, herbal teas and other water-rich liquids do ultimately count toward your overall goal. So if you find yourself sloughing through your water bottle, but are able to down tea like there's no tomorrow, use that to your advantage! Having a couple cups of peppermint or chamomile tea can be a comforting part of your daily routine, or a great way to wind down at night. Or, treat yourself to a coffee shop fave and make Starbucks' soothing "medicine ball" tea at home with simple ingredients you probably already have.