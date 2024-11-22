12 McDonald's Secret Menu Items And How To Order Them

McDonald's is the biggest fast food chain on the planet, but some its most interesting food items are ones that aren't even advertised. While Mickey D's may not be as known for its secret menu, unlike other fast food luminaries — looking at you, In-N-Out Burger — there is an extensive list of off-menu hacks cultivated by an audience of enthusiastic and hungry diners. Some of these are riffs on limited time offerings that McDonald's has since retired while others are pure jolts of creative madness.

As you might imagine, McDonald's secret menu is best approached from a DIY perspective. This stems a lot from how ordering food at the Golden Arches has changed over the years — so much of this process is automated and completed through virtual kiosks that it's hard to rustle up a custom menu creation.

Each location is different, but if you have a good relationship with your local McDonald's team, then it's probably a bit easier to order some of these things at the register. Just remember to be polite if you roll up and they don't accommodate your order, as most items can be created from selections on the restaurant's value menu anyway. After reviewing several online recommendations — and no shortage of my own trial and error — the secret is out on these McDonald's menu hacks