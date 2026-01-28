The Perfectly Pink Booze To Use For Lovely Valentine's Day Jell-O Shots
It has been said that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach. And the vehicle traversing that anatomical map can take many forms. Valentine's Day, in particular, tends to kick potential menu selections into high gear. While one person might ignite a spark with elegant apps like Gruyère and crab gougerès, another might say "that's amore" with classic and creative Valentine's Day dessert ideas. There is just an abundance of ways to celebrate love in all its forms via foodstuffs. And if irreverent little novelties are just your Valentine's Day speed, buckle up for a bit of pink booze turned jiggly courtesy of a bottle of rosé.
Like infatuation itself, there are a ton of reasons a person might peer into the gelatinous looking glass of rosé Jell-O shots and find all kinds of infatuation. For some, they may conjure the halcyon days of college parties and early infatuation. Jell-O in many forms can also evoke the vintage vibes that many simply find alluring, such as in a fanciful, old-school layered gelatin salad. And there's just something about anything approaching homemade, whether it's literally just slice-and-bake cookies or semi-solid shots made from a box that seems to signal a little extra care. Add the wine's pink hue (plus maybe an assist from a colorful Jell-O mix) and these babies create a whole V-Day tableau with minimal extra effort.
Making rosé Jell-O shots at home
Rosés can vary in color from almost imperceptibly pale pink to practically red, so you might want to guarantee a signature Valentine's Day shade by choosing a cherry, raspberry, strawberry, or similarly crimson Jell-O flavor for your base. That, plus a cup of the wine, a bit of sugar, and some extra unflavored gelatin for improved stability amid the booze are all you need to get started. Some preparations also call for a splash of a stronger spirit like vodka or gin. You can also use darker liquor for Jell-O shots in general, but you may want to account for the additional pigment in this particular case. You can use just a touch more of the wine should you wish to skip the extra ABV.
Once you've gathered your ingredients, you'll warm the rosé and any additional alcohol on the stove before dissolving in the dry ingredients. Pouring it all into plastic cups or festive molds can be a little more challenging than whipping up the stuff. A pancake batter dispenser makes distributing Jell-O shots a heck of a lot easier. Once they're all portioned, you can pop them into the refrigerator and start checking for firmness after a couple of hours.
Should you be planning an extra special Valentine's Day toast, you can also make sparking Jell-O shots by swapping out the still stuff with a bit of bubbly rosé. Sparkling water can likewise add some effervescence absent any alcohol. Rosé Jell-O shots are also great for larger, lovey groups, as a box of Jell-O will typically net about 24 shots.