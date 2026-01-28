The Perfectly Pink Booze To Use For Lovely Valentine's Day Jell-O Shots

Rosés can vary in color from almost imperceptibly pale pink to practically red, so you might want to guarantee a signature Valentine's Day shade by choosing a cherry, raspberry, strawberry, or similarly crimson Jell-O flavor for your base. That, plus a cup of the wine, a bit of sugar, and some extra unflavored gelatin for improved stability amid the booze are all you need to get started. Some preparations also call for a splash of a stronger spirit like vodka or gin. You can also use darker liquor for Jell-O shots in general, but you may want to account for the additional pigment in this particular case. You can use just a touch more of the wine should you wish to skip the extra ABV.

Once you've gathered your ingredients, you'll warm the rosé and any additional alcohol on the stove before dissolving in the dry ingredients. Pouring it all into plastic cups or festive molds can be a little more challenging than whipping up the stuff. A pancake batter dispenser makes distributing Jell-O shots a heck of a lot easier. Once they're all portioned, you can pop them into the refrigerator and start checking for firmness after a couple of hours.

Should you be planning an extra special Valentine's Day toast, you can also make sparking Jell-O shots by swapping out the still stuff with a bit of bubbly rosé. Sparkling water can likewise add some effervescence absent any alcohol. Rosé Jell-O shots are also great for larger, lovey groups, as a box of Jell-O will typically net about 24 shots.