Wait, Can You Use Dark Liquor To Make Jell-O Shots?

Since the 1980s, Jell-O or gelatin shots have been popular within the party scene. Moreover, the wobbly handhelds have a surprisingly deep history that reaches back to the late 1300s. The most popular way to make them is by utilizing vodka or another clear spirit, such as rum, as the alcoholic agent. But are Jell-O shots limited to clear liquor, or would a dark liquor be suitable as well? The short answer is yes; clear, light, and dark liquors can be used. In fact, just about anything can be made into a Jell-O shot. However, the trick is understanding how the alcohol's potency affects the gelatin's stability.

Traditionally, Jell-O shots involve a packet of your favorite Jell-O flavor, one cup of boiling water, half a cup of cold water, and a clear, neutral spirit like rum or vodka. These are 80-proof spirits and typically what are used to make gelatin shots. The same principle applies to dark liquors like whiskey and brandy of similar proof. However, it's worth mentioning that no matter what spirit is being used, a higher proof alcohol results in a more liquidy Jell-O shot, and thus, requires balancing out the booze to boiling water ratio. The ratio may also affect how long it takes for Jell-O shots to set in the fridge or freezer. Usually, this means using an equal 1:1 ratio respectively, but a higher alcohol content may require doubling the amount of water being used.