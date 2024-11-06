How Many Shots Can You Make With One Box Of Jell-O?

A tasty treat and a party favorite packed inside little plastic shooter cups? It could only be Jell-O shots. These fun and often brightly colored shots have featured at various gatherings since the modern version of Jell-O shots was conceptualized in the 1950s — and there's no sign that they're about to slip into obscurity any time soon. If you feel inspired to make some Jell-O shots for your next party, though, you might be left wondering how many packs of Jell-O you'll actually have to buy to make a sufficient quantity. It's one thing to learn how to make Jell-O shots in the first place, but it's another to figure out the right proportions for you and your guests, so let's dive into the details.

To make Jell-O shots, you'll of course need three primary ingredients: water, liquor, and the strange ingredient that is gelatin. A recipe for a typical 3-ounce box of Jell-O calls for mixing your gelatin powder with 1 cup of boiling hot water, then adding 1 cup of cold liquid (which contains your alcohol) afterwards, giving you a total of 2 cups (16 ounces) of Jell-O. Once these have been distributed into their serving cups, you'll have somewhere around a dozen shots, give or take a couple.

This can vary, naturally, based on how big your servings are. But if the typical shot is around 1.5 ounces and you leave some wiggle room at the top of each shooter, you can make 12 shots from a single box of Jell-O. One 6-ounce family-size box should give you 24 Jell-O shots.