Give Your Next Batch Of Jell-O Shots A Touch Of Class With Some Bubbly

There are plenty of recipes for this edible drink floating around the internet, and each one brings out something new and delicious. With this in mind, we've gathered a few tips for customizing your jiggly shots. Let's start with the most essential part, the wine. While these are called champagne Jell-O shots, you need not use the real thing (though you absolutely can if you want to). You could use various white sparkling wines, including cava and prosecco. Any of these will give you a somewhat similar flavor. You'll also want to keep in mind the sweetness level of your wine. If you prefer dry champagne, use brut labeled champagne. And if you want something sweeter, use Doux champagne.

You can also adjust sweetness by using more or less sugar in your mix. And if you want to cut the sweetness, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. It will give your shots a bright flavor. If you want more champagne flavor, make a syrup using a small portion of your wine. If you don't want your bubbly jellies to be too boozy, you can always skip the vodka. Your shots will work just as well without them, though you may have to adjust the amount of gelatin you use. As for those iconic bubbles, you can keep those intact by working slowly and making sure not to stir too aggressively. Or, if you don't care to keep air pockets in your shots but still want the effervescent effect, add some edible gold glitter to your Jell-O cups. It will create a beautiful, shimmering effect that mimics those beautiful beads of air. Pop a few raspberries into your pan (or cups) and you've got yourself a dazzling treat.