Give Your Next Batch Of Jell-O Shots A Touch Of Class With Some Bubbly
Jell-O shots have many great qualities. They're easily portable, easily potable, colorful, and an overall great way to add a pop of fun (and booze) to any gathering. One thing Jell-O shots are not known for being is refined. No, you're not likely to find those small, jiggly, vodka-filled cups at a black-tie gala or country club Christmas party. However, with one twist, you can add a touch of class that just might turn your Jell-O shot into a highbrow/lowbrow pairing on par with caviar and potato chips. So how does one go about glitzing up this jiggly treat? Just add champagne. Yes, that refined, sparkling wine works shockingly well in jellied form, giving your shots a touch of complexity and sophistication that pre-packaged lemon Jell-O and vodka alone simply can't match.
Since there is no widely available boxed champagne Jell-O mix, you'll have to make this shot from scratch. Simply pour champagne and sugar into a saucepan. The amount of sugar and champagne will vary based on batch size. But if you're making enough for a small pan, use about 3 cups of champagne and a ½ cup of sugar. Heat them in the pan until the sugar is dissolved. Then, add several packets of unflavored gelatin to your pot. Stir until dissolved, add a cup of vodka, and then pour into individual cups or a pan and let the Jell-O shots set for a few hours. Of course, this is just the basic guide. There are plenty of ways to customize and amp up your champagne Jell-O shots to fit your personal tastes. So let's explore.
Customizing your shots
There are plenty of recipes for this edible drink floating around the internet, and each one brings out something new and delicious. With this in mind, we've gathered a few tips for customizing your jiggly shots. Let's start with the most essential part, the wine. While these are called champagne Jell-O shots, you need not use the real thing (though you absolutely can if you want to). You could use various white sparkling wines, including cava and prosecco. Any of these will give you a somewhat similar flavor. You'll also want to keep in mind the sweetness level of your wine. If you prefer dry champagne, use brut labeled champagne. And if you want something sweeter, use Doux champagne.
You can also adjust sweetness by using more or less sugar in your mix. And if you want to cut the sweetness, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. It will give your shots a bright flavor. If you want more champagne flavor, make a syrup using a small portion of your wine. If you don't want your bubbly jellies to be too boozy, you can always skip the vodka. Your shots will work just as well without them, though you may have to adjust the amount of gelatin you use. As for those iconic bubbles, you can keep those intact by working slowly and making sure not to stir too aggressively. Or, if you don't care to keep air pockets in your shots but still want the effervescent effect, add some edible gold glitter to your Jell-O cups. It will create a beautiful, shimmering effect that mimics those beautiful beads of air. Pop a few raspberries into your pan (or cups) and you've got yourself a dazzling treat.
New directions for this party favorite
Champagne Jell-O shots are stunning on their own and are sure to impress. But let us take this concept a bit further, to make champagne cocktail Jell-O shots. Take, for example, the simple, fruity mimosa — a brunch table classic that needs no adornment or adjustment. Or does it? It is simply sparkling wine and orange juice, so why not bring some OJ to your gelatin? You can mimosa-fy your shots in a few ways. Perhaps the simplest is to pour some OJ into your champagne Jell-O mix. Or, if you're feeling fancy, you can layer orange Jell-O on top of your champagne Jell-O. This will give your dish a stunning visual impact.
Or, if you want something fit for an evening, you can make a French 75 gelatin with a few adjustments to your basic Jell-O shot recipe. Simply add extra lemon juice to your recipe and swap vodka for gin. Then, garnish with a twist of lemon peel. If you're feeling summer-y, why not make an Aperol spritz gelatin? You can do so by making your basic champagne jelly base, then layer a gelatin made with Aperol on top, or mix Aperol. You can serve in your typical small cups, a baking sheet, or, if you're feeling extra creative, in an orange peel. Of course, these ideas are just a start. You can take this sparkling idea in infinite directions. With some practice you'll find a boozy, bubbly Jell-O recipe that suits your tastes.