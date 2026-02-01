Shaken Or Stirred? We Put Both Martini Making Methods To The Test And One Came Out On Top

Whether you are ordering a martini at a bar or making one at home, the devil is in the details, as they say. After all, you can't just ask for a martini. There are a few decisions to be made about the cocktail. Do you want vodka or gin? An olive or a lemon peel garnish? Also, would you like it served up (aka in a martini glass without ice) or on the rocks? While the answers to the first two questions are pretty straightforward and depend on your personal tastes, if you answer up to the third, you are then faced with another question: Shaken or stirred? This one often throws people for a loop, but does it really make that much of a difference?

Yours truly was a server and a bartender for 20 years, and, as you might expect, I made countless martinis during that time. However, I wanted to put the age-old question of whether a classic martini should be shaken or stirred to rest once and for all, so I made a couple of gin martinis to put both methods to the test. While both have their merits, in the end, only one came out on top. If you're ready to find out which method reigned supreme and start ordering and making your martinis so they match your preferences to a T, look no further. After all, you don't have to be as debonair as James Bond to be a martini pro.