The Unique Origins Of The Iconic Gimlet Cocktail

Gin has been the base for many iconic cocktails for years now. From bringing a bold flavor to the perfect Negroni to the beautiful simplicity of a gin and tonic in a balloon-shaped glass, there are so many delicious ways to savor the jum liquor. For many, a gimlet is one of the best gin cocktails out there.

What most people don't know is that the gimlet was actually invented for health purposes rather than as a delicious libation. During a time when scurvy was running rampant, sailors were combining lime juice with alcohol to make it less bitter. Most sailors opted for rum, but officers on naval vessels used gin instead, giving birth to the gimlet.

The sailors and officers were consuming the lime juice to help prevent scurvy; it just also proved to be a delicious cocktail, too. Although nowadays, people drink gimlets strictly for enjoyment, it is fun to imagine sailors taking the cocktail as medicine on the high seas. As such, the gimlet has gone down as one of several cocktails with fascinating backstories.