10 Wildest Moments From Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain is one of the most well-known celebrity chefs, up there with Gordon Ramsey and Guy Fieri. After serving as an executive chef in Manhattan, he published his book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." This got him a show on Food Network, "A Cook's Tour," which lasted from 2002 to 2003, and then he moved over to Travel Channel for his more well-known show, "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations." This show featured Bourdain traveling around the world, discovering local food and culture, and discussing the role food played in that culture. His "do as the locals do" attitude is one reason he was so beloved, but it also got him into some pretty wild situations.

"No Reservations" ran for nine seasons and saw Bourdain visit places all over the globe, from major U.S. cities to tiny, remote Panamanian villages. When the show ended, Bourdain switched networks once again to CNN for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." "Parts Unknown" was like the mature older brother to "No Reservations," with more awards and a broader cultural focus, but many fans prefer the vibe of "No Reservations." The show not only focused more on food, but was a little more off-the-cuff. As one Redditor put it, "I prefer No Reservations because I feel like he was happier, but the cinematography in Parts Unknown is excellent." That's hard not to keep in mind, especially after Bourdain's suicide in 2018. While both shows are great, the zaniness of "No Reservations," plus dashes of danger, created some unforgettable wild moments.