Fans Of Bold Flavors Need This Caribbean Seasoning In Their Arsenal

Caribbean cuisine is known for bold flavors shaped by African, European, and Asian influences. It's also known for its incredible culinary diversity — each island has nuances that differentiate one's cuisine from the other, arising from its history of colonization, migration, and international trade. A common link among the different islands' traditions, however, is green seasoning, a striking blend of herbs, vegetables, and spices that appears in a variety of forms in Caribbean cooking.

Green seasoning is most often made with a combination of garlic, parsley, onion, celery, hot peppers, and culantro, also known as chadon beni or Mexican coriander. The type of peppers used in traditional green seasoning depends on what's geographically available; habaneros, scotch bonnets, and Guyanese wiri wiri are all popular choices based on where they're most abundant. The ingredients are pulverized together to create a blend that's fresh, zesty, spicy, pungent, and punchy, all at the same time.

The versatile mix is often slathered on as a marinade for grilled meats, and its complex flavor profile can even be used to improve store-bought barbecue sauces. It's also used to bring depth and vibrance to broths, such as the kind Trinidadian corn on the cob is boiled in. You can find it being mixed into curry sauces, lightly spread onto sandwich bread, and topped over rice and vegetables. The complexity of green seasoning leaves a lot of room for experimentation, especially since each region in the Caribbean has its own take on it.