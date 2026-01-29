8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Deboning A Whole Chicken

Deboning your chicken is an intricate task, so it requires a knife that can get into all those nooks and crannies. Franklin Becker explains that the two tools that you need for deboning a chicken are a boning knife and your fingers. You may not be familiar with this type of kitchen knife and when to use it unless you break down meat often. The blades tend to be more nimble and smaller than the ones you'd find on chef's knives, which allows you to get into those joints and near the bones of the carcass with ease. The boning knife's flexibility is also one of its most important features, as is its ultra-sharp tip. Some often confuse it with the filet knife, though the filet knife is designed to cut fish, which means it has a little more flexible of a blade. In a pinch, you can use a filet knife instead of a boning knife to debone your chicken.

Besides making sure you have the right knife, Becker also notes that it should be sharpened. "A sharp knife is important for all skills in the kitchen," he says. "You can simply see if your knife can cut a piece of paper in midair cleanly, or you could see how easy it is to cut through a lemon without too much effort." Besides being more effective at cutting through the chicken, a sharp knife also prevents accidents in the kitchen. You can sharpen your knife using a whetstone or invest in a knife sharpener before you start.