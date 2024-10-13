The Liquid To Meat Ratio That Yields Perfect Chicken Stock

On its surface, homemade chicken stock is pretty straightforward: Throw whatever leftover bones and bits of meat you have into a pot of water, add remnant chunks of onion, parsley stems, and celery, bring to a boil, then simmer for several hours. It couldn't be easier. But make a few batches, and you'll find some come out flavorful and viscous while some are watery and bland. A number of factors impact the finished product, such as which cuts you're using, how much meat is on the bone, and how cooked everything is (or isn't) before it goes into the pot.

But one of the biggest factors is the ratio of water to chicken. Too much water and not enough meat and bones, and you end up with flavored water instead of a gelatin-rich stock. Too little, and you're not maximizing the amount of stock you can get. It turns out a minimum of 2 pounds of chicken per 2 quarts of water helps ensure you're getting the most flavor and structure while achieving the consistency and liquidness (it's a word!) you seek.

By the way, the USDA doesn't officially recognize a distinction between stock and broth for its food labeling rules, and you'll find the words used interchangeably. For this piece, we're going with the definition that stock is made with bones, collagen, and fat extraction, concentrated for use in other recipes.