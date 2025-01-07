The Roasted Ingredient That Will Make Your Chicken Broth Sing

Roasted chicken bones add more flavor to your chicken broth because roasting caramelizes the surface of the bone, as well as the marrow, fat, and any meat leftover on the bones. The resulting umami-style flavor adds depth to your broth. Roasting chicken bones also helps draw out the collagen, which will lend that gelatinous, fatty quality to your broth. Brush your bones with something acidic, like a light coat of tomato paste, to further bring out the flavors and collagen, making a more substantial stock.

You can roast your chicken bones before adding them to a pot to simmer for homemade chicken broth in as little as 12 minutes if you use an air fryer, like this Instant Pot Vortex, set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The method is simple; after deboning a batch of thighs or legs, toss the bones, extra fat, and skin into the air fryer. Once the bones, skin, and fat chunks have been roasted, put them directly into your pot for broth and simmer with all your other ingredients.

You can also roast your chicken bones in the oven instead, at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit in a roasting pan or on a baking sheet with some parchment paper. Roast the bones for about 30 minutes until they've darkened in color, and then brush them with some tomato paste and put them back in the oven for 10 minutes, if needed.