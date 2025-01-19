We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Towel Hack That Prevents Your Bowls From Sliding While You're Mixing

By Aspen Oblewski
Bowl spilling cereal with cereal and the spoon flying out Erikskov/Getty Images

Avoiding a catastrophic spill at the hands of a loose mixing bowl may seem impossible. The slip of a hand after a strong stir may leave everything crashing to the floor. However, all hope is not lost. Many chefs live by a specific, simple hack: Placing a damp towel under the bowl to keep it steady. The towel's friction will not only keep a bowl from moving, but can also be used under cutting boards to avoid any nicks on unsuspecting fingers (as well as lessening the harsh noise of a loud blender or providing a perfectly leveled cake).

A moist towel can actually be used in other ways in order to keep a bowl from slipping from the table. By forming a ring with the damp towel and placing a bowl in the center, the chef can use both of their hands without holding onto the bowl in order to cook in a much more effective way.

Other ways to prevent a sliding bowl

Hand mixing ingredients in a bowl Tim Young Photography/Getty Images

While a damp towel can be used in many ways to avoid a spillage, there are also many more creative ways to steady a bowl while still keeping your wallet happy. One of these easy hacks include placing a bowl inside a saucepan, providing a flat and sturdy surface perfect for mixing ingredients without making a mess.

For those who want a product specifically for frequent spills, there is a plethora of new technology that can help out. For example, the Staybowlizer is a silicone ring made solely for the purpose of exactly that: stabilizing a bowl. On top of this, mats and mesh also exist for keeping cutting boards steady on a table. While purchasing materials to secure kitchen utensils may be more costly than using a towel, it can be a great investment for those who truly need it.

