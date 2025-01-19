The Towel Hack That Prevents Your Bowls From Sliding While You're Mixing

Avoiding a catastrophic spill at the hands of a loose mixing bowl may seem impossible. The slip of a hand after a strong stir may leave everything crashing to the floor. However, all hope is not lost. Many chefs live by a specific, simple hack: Placing a damp towel under the bowl to keep it steady. The towel's friction will not only keep a bowl from moving, but can also be used under cutting boards to avoid any nicks on unsuspecting fingers (as well as lessening the harsh noise of a loud blender or providing a perfectly leveled cake).

A moist towel can actually be used in other ways in order to keep a bowl from slipping from the table. By forming a ring with the damp towel and placing a bowl in the center, the chef can use both of their hands without holding onto the bowl in order to cook in a much more effective way.