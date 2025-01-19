The Towel Hack That Prevents Your Bowls From Sliding While You're Mixing
Avoiding a catastrophic spill at the hands of a loose mixing bowl may seem impossible. The slip of a hand after a strong stir may leave everything crashing to the floor. However, all hope is not lost. Many chefs live by a specific, simple hack: Placing a damp towel under the bowl to keep it steady. The towel's friction will not only keep a bowl from moving, but can also be used under cutting boards to avoid any nicks on unsuspecting fingers (as well as lessening the harsh noise of a loud blender or providing a perfectly leveled cake).
A moist towel can actually be used in other ways in order to keep a bowl from slipping from the table. By forming a ring with the damp towel and placing a bowl in the center, the chef can use both of their hands without holding onto the bowl in order to cook in a much more effective way.
Other ways to prevent a sliding bowl
While a damp towel can be used in many ways to avoid a spillage, there are also many more creative ways to steady a bowl while still keeping your wallet happy. One of these easy hacks include placing a bowl inside a saucepan, providing a flat and sturdy surface perfect for mixing ingredients without making a mess.
For those who want a product specifically for frequent spills, there is a plethora of new technology that can help out. For example, the Staybowlizer is a silicone ring made solely for the purpose of exactly that: stabilizing a bowl. On top of this, mats and mesh also exist for keeping cutting boards steady on a table. While purchasing materials to secure kitchen utensils may be more costly than using a towel, it can be a great investment for those who truly need it.