5 Dishwasher Brands To Avoid Buying, According To Reviews

For thousands of years, human beings washed their dishes by hand, which was by no means the end of the world, but was certainly time-consuming and incredibly boring. To make life easier, Joel Houghton created the first mechanical dishwasher in the mid-1800s. Unfortunately, this dishwasher required turning a crank to wash the dishes, which was still tedious and not exactly efficient. In the 1880s, this design was updated by Josephine Garis Cochran, who created a machine that used pressure washing rather than brushes to clean dishes. Now, more than 100 years later, dishwashers have improved massively. Despite that, there are still some brands whose dishwashers are more headache-inducing rather than helpful.

If you're looking for the top-rated dishwashers, the answer is pretty clear: go for a Bosch or maybe a Miele. However, not everyone can afford to buy a $1,000 dishwasher and thus need to look at other options. You want a dishwasher that effectively cleans –- and dries — your dishes, is easy to use, doesn't break down, and lasts its full lifespan. Too often, even the most elaborate dishwashers fail at those tasks. While avoiding common mistakes everyone makes when loading a dishwasher can help with performance, sometimes, the issue is that the machine itself is sub-par. We took to the internet to look at sites like Consumer Reports as well as reviews on social media and discussion boards to determine which dishwasher brands you should definitely avoid buying.