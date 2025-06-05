The Popular US Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Actually Chinese-Owned

There's a brand that's been an American staple since the turn of the 20th century, paving the way for innovation and convenience in kitchens all over the world. It has close ties to American inventor Thomas Edison and has been responsible for inventions like the X-ray machine and kitchen appliances like the waffle maker. It's General Electric, an American-born conglomerate, a publicly-traded company with a web of subsidiaries, joint ventures, and divisions that add up to one big manufacturing powerhouse.

Over the years, there has been confusion about who owns GE and its divisions. Rumors of Chinese buy-out have mingled with real-life deals. And the complicated inner-workings of GE itself muddy the waters even more. But in short: General Electric is American-owned, General Electric Appliances is not.

The largest shareholder of General Electric itself is an American company, but GE Appliances is owned by a Chinese company named Haier. Headquarters of GE Appliances is still in the U.S., in Louisville, Kentucky, and most of the GE convection ranges, microwaves, washing machines, and other appliances are made in the USA (some are made in Mexico and China).